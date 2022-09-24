We’ll focus on issue based campaign for Tinubu – North-West Director





By Bashir Bello

Barely hours after the ruling party, All Progressive Congress, APC unveiled names of the Presidential Campaign Council, the Director, Support Groups Coordination (North-West), Baffa Babba Dan’Agundi says it will run an issue based campaigns for Bola Ahmed Tinubu and that devoid of hate speech.

Dan’Agundi, the Managing Director, Kano Road Traffic Management Agency, KAROTA disclosed this in a media chat with newsmen in Kano on Saturday.

The former majority leader at the Kano State House of Assembly and grassroot politician said Tinubu has track records and pedigrees hence it resolve to run an issue based campaign to showcase the stuff its candidate is made of.

He said its candidate has what it takes to tackle issue of insecurity, unemployment among others.

According to him, “We will focus on issue based campaign because we have more than 1,001 things to show about our candidate and what he has done because he has a track record and that…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper