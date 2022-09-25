2023: If you kill to become a leader, you ‘ll continue to do so – Jonathan





By Nwafor Sunday

Former President, Gooodluck Ebele Jonathan, has advised Nigerian youths and indeed politicians to desist from soiling their hands with blood.

He said that anyone who kills to become a leader will continue to do so.

Jonathan stated this when he spoke at the Interdenominational thanksgiving service of Akwa Ibom state to mark the states 37th years of creation.

The thanksgiving service was an event broadcasted by ChannelsTv and monitored by our correspondent on Sunday.

He advised Akwa-Ibom youths to continue living in peace, noting that whoever that kills to become a leader has automatically become a murderer and would continue to kill.

Nigeria youths are very important in the electoral system and democratization of the country. Since the adopted of democracy as a system of government in the country, politicians have misused the youths. Some of the youths are bodyguards, arm bearers and thugs to most of the politicians in the country.

The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper