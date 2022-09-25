DIVERSIFICATION: Understanding FG’s mineral economy drive





…as MinDiver Project boosts investors’ confidence

By Kennedy Mbele

To facilitate the transformation of the mining sector in line with the reform policies of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal Government in 2017 approved the establishment of the World Bank-assisted Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification ,MinDiver, Project.

The critical mandate of the project was to strengthen key institutions in the mining sector so that it could contribute to the diversification of the economy and mitigate the nation’s over-dependence on the oil sector as a source of foreign exchange and revenue.

The scheme , which was to support Nigeria’s mining sector roadmap, was approved in August 2016 by the Federal Executive Council.

The roadmap was aimed at creating a globally competitive mining sector capable of contributing to wealth creation, providing jobs and advancing social and human security, focusing on using mining assets to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper