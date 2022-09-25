Flood Months: Tensions in Kano, Lagos, Delta, Edo, Jigawa, Niger, others as 18 states shun warnings





•’300+ dead, over 500, 000 displaced, 277 injured’

•Homes, farmlands, others destroyed

•NEMA: We can’t do the job of govs

By Our Reporters

Lives and property across the country, especially in coastal states, are under threat owing to ravaging floods that have left scores either dead or homeless and the failure of state governments to take preventive measures.

The severity of the floods is such that the gathering of clouds now signals danger and sends shivers down the spine of many.

The situation is made worse by poor preparedness on the part of citizens and concerned authorities despite warnings.

Already, no fewer than 18 states are badly hit by the yearly occurrence.

They are Kano, Kaduna, Niger, Benue, Adamawa, Jigawa, Taraba, Bauchi, Anambra, Ebonyi, Yobe, Edo, Delta, Kogi, Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti and Plateau.

With no fewer than 300 lives lost in the states in one year, there are fears that torrential rains predicted for September, October…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper