Kenya’s Kipchoge shatters marathon world record in Berlin

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge shattered his own marathon world record on Sunday, winning the Berlin race with a time of 2:01.09 seconds.
The result meant he shaved half a minute off his previous world best set in the German capital four years ago.
The 37-year-old, who has now won 15 of his 17 career marathons, including two Olympic triumphs and 10 major titles, was in a class of his own.
This was after he set a blistering pace along the flat inner-city course on an overcast day to cement his status as the greatest ever marathon runner.
“I am happy with my preparation and I think I was so fast because of the teamwork,” Kipchoge said. “Everything is down to teamwork.
“I planned to go out fast in the first half. It was a marvellous performance. My legs and my body still feel young.
“But the most important thing is my mind, and that also feels fresh and young. I am so happy to break the world record.”
Only a handful of runners could keep up with his…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper