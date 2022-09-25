Kenya’s Kipchoge shatters marathon world record in Berlin





.

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge shattered his own marathon world record on Sunday, winning the Berlin race with a time of 2:01.09 seconds.

The result meant he shaved half a minute off his previous world best set in the German capital four years ago.

The 37-year-old, who has now won 15 of his 17 career marathons, including two Olympic triumphs and 10 major titles, was in a class of his own.

This was after he set a blistering pace along the flat inner-city course on an overcast day to cement his status as the greatest ever marathon runner.

“I am happy with my preparation and I think I was so fast because of the teamwork,” Kipchoge said. “Everything is down to teamwork.

“I planned to go out fast in the first half. It was a marvellous performance. My legs and my body still feel young.

“But the most important thing is my mind, and that also feels fresh and young. I am so happy to break the world record.”

Only a handful of runners could keep up with his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper