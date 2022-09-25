Peace is Ugwuanyi’s most enduring legacies in Enugu – Agbaja people





…Hold summit to foster unity, development

The people of Agbaja in Enugu State, comprising Udi and Ezeagu local government areas (LGAs) including some parts of Enugu North LGA, have commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for creating and sustaining a peaceful environment for democracy to thrive in the state.

They noted that peace is one of the most enduring legacies Gov. Ugwuanyi has bequeathed to the people of Enugu State “while strife and rancour reigned across the nation,” stressing that “Enugu enjoys relative peace under your leadership.”

The commendation was made by the former Minister of Power and Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of Agbaja Leaders of Thought, Venerable Prof. Chinedu Nebo, when he led a delegation of the Planning Committee of Agbaja Peoples Summit 2022, to the Government House, Enugu to inform Gov. Ugwuanyi of their scheduled event and solicit his support and presence.

Speaking, Prof. Nebo told the governor that “you have sustained…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper