Some actresses now engage in voodoo to turn men into ATM – Judith Iwu





By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress, Judith Iwu has expressed her disaffection with some Nollywood actresses, who she claims have resorted to using magical charms or voodoo to bewitch rich men so they can live ostentatious and flamboyant lives.

Hear her, “Some of my female colleagues and some social butterfly ladies are now hand in glove with some Alfas who prepare certain cream for them with voodoo. And once these ladies apply these creams on their private parts and sleep with their targets, the men automatically become ATM machines and buy them houses, cars, other material things, and sponsor their vacations.”

She said this evil practice is becoming widespread, and constitutes a clear and present danger to all, not just to the image of the industry, “particularly now that the majority of Nigerians are clamouring for positive change.”

She noted that such misbehaviour cannot be excused under the pretext of surviving a harsh economy, stressing that the acting industry…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper