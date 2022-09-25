‘Why Osinbajo is missing from Tinubu/Shettima campaign team’





.

By Clifford Ndujihe, Omeiza Ajayi & Olayinka Ajayi

After weeks of dilly-dallying, the Tinubu Campaign Organization has finally unveiled a 422-member Campaign Council ahead of next year’s presidential election.

Some of those on the list are Chief Bisi Akande, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, Chief Olusegun Osoba, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, Zainab Asipita Ogundana and 69 others named as Campaign Patrons.

The list, released in the early hours of yesterday, consists of several presidential aspirants who had slugged it out with the standard bearer of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the June Special Presidential Convention of the party.

Curiously, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who also contested for the APC ticket despite being a close associate of Tinubu, is missing from the list, deepening long-held suspicions of a cold war between him and his erstwhile political godfather, Tinubu.

But the Campaign Organisation, later yesterday, tried to douse the suspicions when…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper