Araujo to undergo surgery on Wednesday





Barcelona defender, Ronald Araujo will undergo surgery on Wednesday for the adductor longus tendon avulsion he has in his right thigh.

The club’s official website confirmed this on Monday.

It said that the operation will be carried out by Dr. Lasse Lempainen, under the supervision of the Club’s medical staff, in Turku, Finland.

Araujo sustained the injury while on international duty with Uruguay.

The defender opted to go under the knife and is now set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Barca haven’t confirmed how long he will be out for but reports suggest it will be around 2-3 surgery as the option was considered the best if he was to make it to the World Cup in November.

The Uruguayan international has made seven appearances for Barcelona this season.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper