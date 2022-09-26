FCT approves establishment of six Regional Development offices





Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory FCT Executive Committee has approved the establishment of ‘FCT Regional Development Offices’ in the six Area Councils.

Director Information and Communication in the FCT Administration, Muhammad Hazat Sule said the offices are to monitor and safeguard the sanctity of the Abuja Master Plan and ensure sanity in the development of satellite towns in the territory.

“This was one of the highpoints of the decisions taken at the 10th Meeting of the FCT EXCO on Monday in Gwarimpa I District, Abuja, which was chaired by the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello”, he stated.

According to Sule, the council noted with dismay the abuse of the Abuja Master Plan by people who build structures indiscriminately.

He said the establishment of the six Regional Development Offices is therefore expected to address this anomaly in the Area Councils and Satellite Towns of the Territory.

According to Council, the new body is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper