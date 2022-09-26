How kidnap kingpin John Ewa was nabbed in Abuja, moved to Yenagoa





John Ewa

Suspended kidnap kingpin behind a series of high profile kidnap incidents in Bayelsa State has been arrested by operatives of Operation Puff Adder in Abuja and the police have revealed his real identity.

As against the name Lyon John that trended on social media, the suspect’s real name is John Ewa.

Vanguard gathered that John Ewa changed name to John Lyon when he was a dispatch rider at a commercial bank after he was sacked due alleged involvement in criminal activities at the bank.

While working at the bank, Ewa, it was learnt, had run several errands for his superior which gave him access to privileged information which was supplied to criminal elements to carry out operations.

After his appointment was terminated, Ewa was said to have recruited boys to run a kidnap syndicate with specialisation in kidnapping high profile residents of the state.

According to investigations, operatives of Puff Adder got on the trail of Ewa after the arrest of two…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper