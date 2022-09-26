I-N-C-R-E-D-I-B-L-E: Economy pushes young ladies to bend-down select pants





Gone are the days when it was a pride for young ladies to troop boutiques to buy pants and brassieres.

The economy of the average Nigerian lady no longer supports that luxury.

Besides, several brands of new panties come with substandard elastics and fabrics that do not let the products last.

The alternative now appears to be used pants and brassieres, sold in heaps at roadside stalls and markets popularly known as bend-down boutiques.

Although some say the act is degrading to women’s fashion sense, there’s also an argument that fashion sense that does not consider quality and affordability, lacks real taste.

More for affordability, some women have even resorted to making a choice between panties and tights saying that both of them perform the same job of covering their private parts.

Adejobi Badejo, an undergraduate said she goes for okrika pants and gets them at Katangua market for far cheaper costs.

“The state of the economy is really dealing with I…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper