Lagos impounds 150 Okada, arrests 10 for flouting ban

LAGOS—The Lagos State Environmental Enforcement and Special Offences Unit impounded 150 motorcycles for violating traffic rules in the last week.

The unit’s spokesman, Mr Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, said yesterday, that 10 persons, including motorcyclists and passengers, were also arrested and prosecuted for plying the BRT corridor.

He stated that the motorcycles were impounded after a weeklong operation at Ogba, Apapa, “Trade Fair,” Elemoro, Ojodu and environs.

Lagos State government banned the operation of commercial motorcyclists on some parts of the state earlier in the year.

Abdulraheem stated that there had been about 95 per cent compliance with the ban, but that the 150 motorcycles impounded were used to flout the order.

“It has come to our notice that commercial motorcyclists have aggressively been returning to the restricted routes.

“Any commercial motorcyclist caught will have his motorcycle crushed. Passengers and riders who are caught will…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper