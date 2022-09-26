PDP crisis: Atiku moves to break Wike’s ranks, reaches out to allies





,

By Dapo Akinrefon & Abdulmumin Murtala and John Alechenu, LAGOS

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his team have perfected plans to break the ranks of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

Also, strong indications emerged that Governor Wike and those sympathetic to his cause may be settling for former Ondo State governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, as a replacement for the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, if their plans scale through.

Atiku and Wike have been engaged in a feud over the removal of Senator Ayu.

Recall that the Rivers State governor has vowed not to quit the PDP over his feud with the former Vice President and Ayu, insisting that he would remain in the party and fight for relevance.

Similarly, some of Wike’s allies including Governors Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo), had announced their withdrawal from the PDP Presidential…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper