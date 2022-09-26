Pipeline surveillance:  Diri, INC resolve Tompolo, Asari, Ateke rift





By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South, Henry Umoru

YENAGOA-Governor DouyeDiri of Bayelsa State has alongside leaders of the Ijaw National Congress, INC, and other stakeholders calmed frayed nerves arising from the pipeline surveillance contract awarded by the Federal Government to Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo.

This came as Leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Ijaw National Congress, INC, Chief Edwin Clark,threw thrown his weight behind resolutions taken by notable Ijaw sons over the pipeline contract awarded Tompolo, urging stateholders in the region to bury the hatchet and work together for the growth and development of Niger Delta region.

Diri also said leaders of the Ijaw nation and other ethnic nationalities in Niger Delta have resolved to work together to protect Federal Government facilities in the region.

The governor stated this, weekend, at the end of a meeting of critical stakeholders of the Ijaw…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper