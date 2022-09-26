‘You’re all hypocrites,’ Nkechi Blessing reacts to backlash of sharing dildo





Nkechi Blessing

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has reacted to the backlash she received for sharing dildo as souvenirs to her guests at her mum’s remembrance.

Recall that the 33-years-old actress said her aim for sharing the toys was to help single ladies.

She said, “I am not trying to say men are scum cos I have a man, but you sometimes need to help yourself for when you don’t have a man, this is my souvenir for the single ladies here, to help yourself.”

The actress sparked a lot of reactions on social media with many condemning and criticizing her for choosing to disrespect her late mum.

In her reaction, Nkechi Blessing stated that the event wasn’t for her mother’s remembrance but for her (Nkechi) birthday.

Recall that the actress’s late mum, Mrs. Gloria Sunday passed away a few days to her birthday.

Nkechi revealed that for her mother’s remembrance, she went to the streets and gave out food and water. She however,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper