2023: PDP mobilising against rigging in Imo — State Chairman

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, led by Charles Ugwuh, on Tuesday, said the party has begun mobilising the Imo electorate to stand against any plot to rig the 2023 Imo elections.

The PDP stated this in a statement issued to newsmen in Owerri, through the state Publicity Secretary, Collins Opuruzor, following the party stakeholders meeting held in the state.

According to PDP, the APC has allegedly run Imo aground and the time has come to weed out the APC, from power.

According to the PDP’s statement, “The action plan which has been put in place to expand the democratic space within the Party, energize the Party at the grassroots and record resounding victories across the State in the 2023 general elections. He also urged the candidates to keep working in synergy with the electoral template of the Party, which he described as the surest path to seamless victory.

“Stakeholders also noted that PDP is founded on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper