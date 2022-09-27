2023: Tinubu begins campaigns with prayers, peace walk in Abuja





By Omeiza Ajayi & Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA — The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council will begin its campaigns on Wednesday in Abuja with a special prayer session and peace walk by the 422 members among other leaders.

The council, which downplayed complaints that it dropped the nominees of some governors and insisted that Senator Chimaroke Nnamani of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is working for the APC hence his inclusion in the council, said all nominees will be issued appointment letters on Wednesday.

Director, Media and Publicity of the council, Mr Bayo Onanuga disclosed this in a statement issued Monday in Abuja.

He said nominated members of the council “are expected to participate in the special prayer sessions marking the commencement of the 2023 presidential election campaigns. There will be a Peace Walk immediately after the prayers. All nominees will be issued their letters of appointment the same day.

"On behalf of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper