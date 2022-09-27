Hurricane Ian begins to hit Cuba with heavy winds, rain





Hurricane Ian hits Cuba with winds and heavy rainfalls

By Biodun Busari

The first tough winds ahead of Hurricane Ian began to strike Cuba’s south coast on Monday evening as authorities were swift to evacuate residents, secure boats and board homes amid warnings of a life-threatening storm surge.

The fast-growing storm is positioned about 155 miles (250 km) southeast of Cabo San Antonio, in far western Cuba, but has increased in intensity in recent hours with maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour (155 km per hour), making it a Category 2 hurricane on a five-step scale.

“Devastating wind damage is possible where the core of Ian moves across western Cuba,” the center said.

According to Reuters, the storm is predicted to strengthen into a Category 3 or…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper