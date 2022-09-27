Kidnap kingpin, John Ewa, gang members paraded in Yenagoa





•My job was to lead them to victims; I got N1.5m, $10,000 —Ewa

•Syndicate responsible for 10 high-profile kidnappings in 7 years —CP

By Emem Idio, YENAGOA

A kidnap kingpin and the brain behind high-profile kidnap cases in Bayelsa State, John Ikechukwu Ewa, aka ‘John Lion’, who was arrested in Abuja, was yesterday, paraded alongside three members of his gang, at the Police Officers’ Mess, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Ewa was arrested by operatives of ‘Operation Puff Adder’, in Abuja, and transferred to Yenagoa.

Ewa, who runs Lion Interior Hub, as an alleged cover for his criminal activities, is known for his lavish lifestyle and heavy spending at nightclubs in Yenagoa. He was paraded alongside three other members of his gang — Emmanuel Angase, 37; Innocent Kingsley, 31, and Timi Werikumo, 21.

Other members of the gang are still at large.

My job was to lead the gang to victims—Ewa

Narrating his involvement, Ewa, aka John Lion, said: “I was involved in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper