PCN destroys N100m drugs in Yola





By Umar Yusuf

YOLA—The Pharmacuetical Council of Nigeria, PCN, has destroyed expired drugs worth over N100 million in Adamawa State.

The expired drugs were mopped up from various pharmacies and patent medicine stores across the state.

Deputy Speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly, Mr. Pwamakino Mankendo, who represented the speaker, supervised the destructions at conerware, at a sub of Yola, the state capital.

The speaker commended the PCN for not allowing the expired drugs into the market particularly in the rural areas.

He noted that if the drugs had gotten into the end users, it would not “only endanger the lives of our people, but also increases the insecurity problem currently facing the state and the country at large.’

Also speaking, the Adamawa State NDLEA Commander, Mr. Femi Agbolu, said the drugs if were allowed into the markets, it would worsen the problem of drugs abuse.

He noted that every negative action is influenced by drugs, adding…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper