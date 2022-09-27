We are yet to fix date for verification exercise – Military Pension Board





By Kingsley Omonobi

Authorities of the Military Pension’s Board have alerted retired ex-soldiers/military retirees not to fall victims to the purported information making the rounds in the social media claiming that MPB is to commence the verification of retired soldiers and officers on November 26, 2022.

The Pensions Board noted that the purported information was lifted from the website of a media organization which was published five years ago during preparation for verification in 2017.

While noting that it is working towards conducting a verification exercise of military pensioners on its payroll, the Board said it will adequately inform all military pensioners of the date and time when all preparation for the exercise are concluded.

A statement by Flight Lieutenant Abdullahi Gambo, Public Relations Officer said, “The attention of the Military Pensions Board (MPB) has been brought to a news item in one of our national dailies and in the social media informing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper