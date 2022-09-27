World Maritime Day: Nigeria joins IMO for sustainable shipping development initiative





By Godwin Oritse

Minister of Transportation Engr. Mu’ azu Jaji Sambo has said that Nigeria is committed to achieving greener shipping in line with the campaign by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to attain sustainable development in the maritime industry. This is just as Nigeria joins the IMO to commemorate the 2022 World Maritime Day.

Sambo said that Nigeria would not be left behind in the global move towards greener shipping, while also reflecting on the need for stakeholders in the maritime sector to begin exploring ways to transition into a greener and more sustainable future.

Similarly, the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh noted that the theme for this year’s World Maritime Day celebration is in line with the Agency’s mission of achieving cleaner oceans in developing shipping in Nigeria. He also pointed out that NIMASA is already working in line with the call by the IMO…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper