2023 election may make or break Nigeria — Obasanjo warns politicians

By Idowu Bankole

A former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has warned that the 2023 general election may make or break the country if “we do not watch it.”

Obasanjo said this when the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Most Reverend Daniel Okoh, paid him a courtesy visit at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Penthouse residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Obasanjo, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, warned that politicians are capable of wreaking havoc which could make or break the country if leaders fail to watch it.

He said, “In the next election if we do not watch it, it may make or break Nigeria. And I pray that it will make Nigeria.

“If you stand on the truth, you stand for justice and equity, it is then that politicians will not be able to mess us around and I will say it with all sense of responsibility now if we do not watch it, the politicians will wreck this…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper