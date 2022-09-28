Avoiding Igbo-Yoruba crisis (2)





By Ochereome Nnanna

There have always been two opposing sides to Yoruba politics. The South-West has always been Nigeria’s gateway, which is why Ogun State is called “The Gateway State”. The first national party – the National Council for Nigeria and Cameroons, NCNC – held sway in the Lagos and Western axis before Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe took it to the East and elsewhere.

When the Action Group, AG, grew out of the Egbe Omo Yoruba to establish a core regional base for Chief Obafemi Awolowo and his group, many Yoruba who shared nationalist and pan-Africanist visions of politics were opposed to it and vice versa. The nationalists felt that the Yoruba needed to ally with others to build a strong nation. Eventually, Awolowo’s AG took charge of the Western political mainstream.

About 20 years after the civil war, the North had continued to monopolise power. Even the 43-month rule of General Olusegun Obasanjo between 1976 and 1979 was seen as an offshoot of Northern…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper