Childhood cancer: Experts harp on political will to reduce deaths in children





By Chioma Obinna

To mark this year’s World Childhood Cancer Month, experts have called on the Federal Government to provide the political will to reduce deaths among children with cancer by subsidizing their treatments.

Making the call in Lagos, the experts who spoke during the Annual Walkathon of Children Living With Cancer Foundation, CLWCF, said there was also the need to provide health insurance for the children.

Speaking to journalists, the Founder of CLWCF, Dr Nneka Nwaobbi said developed countries have achieved 80 to 90 per cent cure rates due to support from the government and partners.

Nwaobbi who identified lack of funds and ignorance about childhood cancers as major challenges in the last 20 years of her championing the course of children living with cancer in Nigeria said the cure rate in Nigeria was still low.

“The hospital bills are still very high. The government should subsidise the cost of treatment or remove it entirely and that will go a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper