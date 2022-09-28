CIS, ASHON, seek FG’s approval for CISI Bill





By Peter Egwuatu

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) and Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON), have rationalised the Chartered Institute of Securities and Investment of Nigeria, CISI, Bill saying it will drive the registration of all professionals in the securities business as against the current duplication of roles among different professional bodies.

Also ASHON has proposed inclusion of Stockbrokers on the Board of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as core operators in the Nigerian capital market.

A statement from the CIS made available to Vanguard harped on the need to properly define the scope of functions of the Institute and the securities that a stockbroker can deal in. According to the statement, “CISI Bill seeks to properly define the scope of a stockbroker, which includes securities dealing, fund and portfolio management, asset management, investment management, corporate finance and other related fields.

…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper