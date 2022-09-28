Implement tourism law, establish agency — Lawmakers tell Sanwo-Olu





By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf to ensure continuous awareness relating to tourism.

The House also urged the Governor to ensure full implementation of the tourism law including the creation of its agency as stipulated in a bill passed by the House in 2018.

The lawmakers debated the motion in commemoration of World Tourism Day 2022 at a sitting presided over by the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa.

Raising the motion, Chairman of the Committee on Tourism Arts and Culture, Fatai Oluwa stated that the purpose of this year’s celebration themed ‘Rethinking Tourism’ is to focus on reviewing and redeveloping tourism after the Coronavirus Pandemic.

He said Lagos State, being the Centre of Excellence, hopes to ensure that tourism potentials are explored in every area of the State.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper