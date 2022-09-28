Recommended: Sleepless months ahead for the NBC





By Okoh Aihe

Today, a new political journey into the future begins for this country. But let’s do a recall. It may not be total. My friend once told me a story, long ago, which still makes my heart bleed.

In one of those satanic periods after the elections in Nigeria, there was conflagration up North, and lots of killings, provoked by the utterances of a former leader of the nation, a contestant, who thought he had lost everything and would never have the opportunity again. This former leader cried for power. The rest as they say is not good history.

In those dark moments, a father so concerned about the safety of the daughter on National Youth Service – serving the nation – was calling her phone consistently. Now you never knew that a phone call could be answered from hell. That day hell was in Kaduna. Some demonic entity simply picked up the phone and asked: “Is this your daughter? I just killed her now.”

News of the daughter’s death has been broken to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper