Students protest over anti-transgender school policies in US





Students protesting against anti-transgender policies in Virginia, US on Tuesday. PhotoCredit: NBC News

By Biodun Busari

Students staged demonstrations across Virginia, the United States on Tuesday to register their dissatisfaction over new guidelines putting restrictions on transgender learners in the state’s public schools.

Reports revealed that students in Woodbridge, Springfield, Manassas, McLean and other Virginia cities were waving rainbow post signs and yelling, “Trans rights are human rights!”

According to NBC News, Virginia State Governor, Glenn Youngkin, earlier this month, rewrote the state model policies for the treatment of transgender students, mandating that all students use school facilities, including bathrooms or…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper