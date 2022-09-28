Uzodimma’s dredging of Orashi River to Atlantic ocean generates reactions in Imo





.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Reactions on Tuesday started trailing the Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma’s announcement of the Federal government approved a plan to start the dredging of the Orashi river into the Atlantic Ocean.

Some of the residents in Imo state spoke to newsmen in Owerri, about their feelings regarding the seaport project announcement by Uzodimma last Saturday.

While some agreed on the economic importance of the project to the Southeast zone, others dismissed it on the basis that the project would not be executed and that it was a plot to gain an advantage ahead of the 2023 general elections.

First to speak was an elder statesman and a Chieftain of the Peoples Party, PDP, stalwart, Chief Peter Mgenwelu was of the view that “If we do not dredge the Orashi river, south-east will remain in poverty, my prayer since I heard Uzodimma mentioned this I am saying please God let him achieve it, if he achieves it, our children would be happier, they would…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper