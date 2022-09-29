2023: Atiku restates commitment to peaceful polls





By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the People’s’ Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has reinstated his commitment to peaceful conduct before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

Atiku also noted that as politicians participating in the elections, all those participating in the polls owe themselves and the nation a responsibility to be committed to the terms of the peace accord signed in Abuja, on Thursday.

In a tweet on his verified twitter handle, @atiku said, “Today at the signing of the National Peace Accord.

“It is a patriotic duty that we owe the country and a duty I’m personally committed to. I also believe, personally that our roles as democrats should be established on the fidelity of fair and credible elections.”

Earlier, the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation in a statement signed by Spokesman for the campaign, Dr. Daniel Bwala, said the campaign remains focused on the task ahead.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper