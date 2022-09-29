2023: Interfaith Forum cautions against politics of bitterness





.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

FOLLOWING the commencement of campaigns for the 2023 general elections, the Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) has cautioned politicians against playing politics with bitterness and violence.

The Forum charged politicians to instead embrace peace and promote things that would ensure nation-building.

This was contained in a joint statement on Wednesday by its co-chairmen, Bishop Dr Sunday Onuoha (Christian), and Alhaji Kunle Ishaq (Muslim) in Abuja.

The statement said, “Embrace peace; eschew violence, discrimination and hatred, and play politics without bitterness, in order to remain resolute in the development of the country.

“We are using this medium to call on all Nigerians to as a matter of fact see each other as our brother’s and Sister’s Keeper. We also appeal that we treat each other equally, regardless of our religious, political, gender and regional differences.

“We must work to dismantle the structures that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper