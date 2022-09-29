2023: Take advantage of unpreparedness of APC, others, Okowa charges PDP members

Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged party members to take advantage of obvious unpreparedness of other political parties, including All Progressives Congress (APC), for the 2023 polls as being demonstrated by their continual inability to put their acts together, to overwhelm them in the elections.

Okowa, who is the Governor of Delta, made the call at the inaugural meeting of PDP’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Abuja on Thursday, and cited the huge lapses in the selection of vice-presidential candidates by the other political parties and the delay in the constitution and inauguration of their campaign councils as indications of their pedigree and un-seriousness.

He congratulated members of the PCC for their selection into the council, and said that with the calibre of persons in the body, PDP would re-take government in Nigeria for the benefit of the people.

He, however, remarked that there was arduous…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

