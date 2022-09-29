All-commodity Terms of Trade rises by 0.11% in Q2’22





By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The All commodity Terms of Trade (ToT) rose quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) by 0.11 percent in the second quarter of the year (Q2’22). This shows a positive growth when compared with the -14 percent decline recorded in Q1 ’22.

The National Bureau of Statistics , NBS, disclosed this today in its All-Commodity ToT reports for Q2’22 noting that the 0.11 percent rise in ToT was due to increases in products prices of wood and articles of wood, wood charcoal and articles, paper making material, paper and paperboard, articles and Miscellaneous manufactured articles.

ToT represents the ratio between a country’s export prices and its im-port prices. An increase in the terms of trade between two periods (or when ToT is greater than 100 percent) means that the value of exports is increasing relative to the value of imports.

The report also showed that on QoQ, the All-commodity group export and import indexes rose by 0.18 percent and 0.07 percent…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper