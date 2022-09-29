Dear Bunmi, I was dumped for the flimsiest excuse!





I move in with my fiancé as soon as we got engaged. That was some two years ago.

Shortly after, I discovered he had another affair going and I was heart-broken. Fortunately, we worked through the problem and were looking forward to getting married.

A few months ago, I noticed signs of another affair – he would come in late without good reasons and was secretive with his mobile.

Read Also: Insidelife: Dear Bunmi, Hubby resents my cancer scars

In the end I decided to check his mobile when he was in the bathroom.

He caught me looking through his texts – and they were steamy ones not meant for me! He was so angry that we had a mighty row…and he said it was over.

He simply packed his things and left, since the flat is in my name.

He had left me angry and heart-broken.

Tito, by e-mail.

Dear Tito,

So what if you snooped? Lovers do it all the time and they don’t get dumped as a result.

Your snooping is not what caused the break-up of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper