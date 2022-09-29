Flood submerges 65 Ndokwa communities





•80% of council area affected—LG boss

•Abalagada completely deserted —Community leader

•Flood takes over roads in Warri, environs

By Jimitota Onoyume & Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

No fewer than 65 communities in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State have been submerged in flood, displacing hundreds of residents from their homes and destroying farmlands in the areas.

Of the 73 communities, which make up the council, only the Afor and Ossissa axis, Issellegu, Ushie, Ashaka, Igbuku and Ibrede are among those, so far, spared by the ravaging flood, caused by torrential rainfall.

Also, motorists in parts of Warri, Effurun and Agbarho Local Government areas of the state battled with heavy flood from the downpour that lasted about three hours, yesterday.

Secretary of Abalagada, one of the affected communities in Ndokwa, Mr. Simeon Ilona, lamented that the community had been completely deserted. “Nobody is in the community now, a place of over…





