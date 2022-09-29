‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper, Coolio dead at 59





Coolio, who shot to fame after releasing global hits such as “GangSta’s Paradise” and “C U When You Get There” has died at 59.

The rapper who achieved huge success in the 90s died on Wednesday 28 September in Los Angeles while visiting a friend.

Coolio’s longtime manager, Jarez, revealed that he was found dead in the bathroom, lying on the floor. According to Jarez, Coolio went to the bathroom at his friend’s house, but when he didn’t come after a while, the friend kept calling for him but there was no response. And eventually he went in and found him dead on the floor.

The friend called EMTs, who arrived and pronouced Coolio dead. According to Jarez, paramedics suspect he suffered cardiac arrest. An official cause of death has not been confirmed.

Coolio, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., came up on the Los Angeles rap scene in the late 80# buy blew up globally in 1995 when he released “Gangsta’s Paradise” for the soundtrack of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper