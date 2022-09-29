Gender roles, discrimination and domestic violence: A way forward





By AISHA OYETUNJI

The Oxford Advanced Learners’ Dictionary defines gender roles as “a set of behaviour pattern, attitudes and personality characteristics, stereotypically perceived as masculine or feminine within a culture.”

From time immemorial, the issue of gender roles and discrimination has held Africa and Africans down. The continuous restrictions, belief and rigid mindset on what a particular gender should do or should not do is most probably one of the reasons why this part of the world is still very backward and “allergic” to progress.

The fact that we still have to conform with bias and archaic rules even at the expense of our own happiness simply because it is considered a “social taboo” to be caught involving or participating in certain activities has no doubt been a big setback.

The African society is mainly patriachical in nature, giving more preference and relevance to the male gender, believing that they always have to be at the top of the chain and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper