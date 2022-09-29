Google announces 6 new features on search





Google has announced six new features and developments on a search to help people gather and explore information in new ways.

Mr Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, the Head, Communication, West Africa and sub-Saharan Africa, said this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Kola-Ogunlade said that the new features leveraging machine learning would help people gather information in new ways.

He highlighted the six new features as multi-search, multi-search near me, translation in the blink of an eye, Google for iOS updates, even faster ways to find what you are looking for and new ways to explore information.

Kola-Ogunlade disclosed that people use lenses to answer over eight billion questions monthly.

He noted that Google introduced multi-search, a major milestone, to help people search for information earlier this year.

‘’With multi-search, you can take a picture or use a screenshot and then add text to it — similar to the way you might naturally point at something…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper