Japan release squad for Super Falcons encounter





By Efosa Taiwo

Japan women’s senior football have released their squad for the international friendly against Nigeria’s Super Falcons.

Head coach Futoshi Ikeda named 25 players for the game slated for Thursday, October 6th.

The encounter will be the fourth meeting between both countries.

Head coach of the Super Falcons, Randy Waldrum had also released his squad for the friendly.

Super Falcons have defeated Japan once and it came in the first-ever meeting between both teams at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.

The two other back-to-back friendlies in 2013 were won 2-0 each by the Nadeshiko.

The Super Falcons have lost their last four games, while Nadeshiko are unbeaten in their last six international matches in all competitions.

JAPAN FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Ayaka Yamashita (INAC Kobe)

Momoko Tanaka (Tokyo Beleza)

Chika Hirao (Albirex Niigata)

Defenders

Saki Kumagai (Bayern Frauen)

Ruka Norimatsu (Omiya Ardija)

Kiko Seike (Urawa…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper