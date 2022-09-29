Legion boss, Iyaloja Gen, others solicit support for military widows





NATIONAL Chairman of The Nigerian Legion, Maj-Gen. Abdulmalik Jibril (retd) and the Iyaloja General in Nigeria, Mrs Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, have joined other well-meaning Nigerians to solicit for support towards a better living for military widows in Nigeria.

They spoke at an event titled, ‘Empowering Widows of Our Fallen Heroes’, to officially launch the Military Widows Association, MIWA, led by Mrs Veronica Aloko, widow of Rear Admiral S. O. Aloko, former commandant, National War College held at Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja.

While welcoming participants to the ocassion, Aloko said that government efforts alone cannot meet their needs because of the increase in the number of widows, occasioned by the alarming insecurity in Nigeria.

Jibril, who doubled as the Father of the Day, said the event was organized, ”to raise fund for the wellbeing and upkeep of the widows of our fallen heroes. As we know, their husbands and other members of the military are always ready anytime…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper