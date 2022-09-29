NAPTIP rescues 6 children, pregnant girl, arrests 3 human traffickers





By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

Three suspected human traffickers are now cooling their heels in the custody of the Imo State Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP.

Similarly, six underaged children, who are believed to be victims of child trafficking and a pregnant girl, have also been rescued.

Ogbu gave the names of the three suspects as Joy Duru, 27, Favour Amewhule, 37, and Joy Chibuzor, 32.

He said although four of the children claimed to be the biological children of one of the suspects, investigation showed that the two-year-old girl child, claimed to be the biological child of the third suspect, Joy Chibuzor, may not be true.

“An infant found in the orphanage in Port Harcourt, is yet to be linked to any parent as the operator of the orphanage, Favour Amewhule, claimed that the mother abandoned the child on delivery,” Ogbu said.

On the pregnant victim found in the orphanage, the Imo NAPTIP Commandant, said:…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper