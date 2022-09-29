PSC to IPPIS: Don’t capture police intakes without appointment letters





By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission, PSC, has warned stakeholders involved in the enrolment of persons into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPS, to desist from capturing for payment any police new intake without an appointment letter issued by it.

While noting that it was illegal for enrolment of Police officers into the IPPIS platform for payment without appointment letters from the commission, the PSC disclosed that all stakeholders involved in this illegal act should be notified in writing on the dangers of this anomaly and possibly legal implications.

The warning was issued after the plenary meeting of the commission which began in Abuja, yesterday

Spokesman of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, who issued the warning yesterday, noted that the plenary meeting would also review and approve a new date of appointments for graduates of the Police Academy, Wudil, Kano.

He said: “The commission’s plenary, which ends on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper