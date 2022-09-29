Recovered Assets: FG committed to implementation of 2020 Tripartite Agreement — Malami





The Federal Government is committed to the implementation of the 2020 Tripartite Agreement on Recovered assets.

Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, SAN, made this known at the public engagement on the monitoring and use of international recovered assets and the launch of the Civil Society Organisation’s website in Abuja.

Malami said since 2016, President Muhammadu Buhari has laid out a strategy for the return of stolen assets embezzled by public officials and hidden in several jurisdictions.

The public engagement session is in line with the 2020 Tripartite Agreement under which the FMOJ, NSIA and Monitoring Civil Society Organization (CSO), and the CLEEN Foundation are expected to carry out various obligations in the utilisation of the recovered assets.

The CSOs are responsible for the monitoring of the implementation of the 2020 Tripartite Agreement signed by the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the United States of America and the Bailiwick of Jersey.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper