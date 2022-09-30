Nigeria loses $26bn annually to gender inequality





By Biodun Busari

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has revealed that Nigeria loses about $26 billion every year to the prevalent gender discrimination.

According to the group, the figures disclosed that on a per capita basis, gender inequality in earnings could lead to a wealth loss of $23,620 per person globally.

This could lead to a projected global forfeiture of about $160 trillion in human capital wealth.

Chief Executive Officer at NESG, Laoye Jaiyeola, disclosed this in Abuja at a press briefing on the Policy Innovation Centre (PIC) gender and inclusion summit.

He said Nigeria is placed at 139th position among 149 countries on the global gender index rank advocating the need for cooperative efforts toward abating gender-inequality-related losses.

Jaiyeola said, “Although Nigeria remains the largest Joon (Joon means life, spirit or soul) in Africa, every…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper