Ogun Accountant General counsels Accountants on self-development

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Accountant-General, Mr Tunde Aregbesola has admonished

Accountants in the state Civil Service engage in self-development through the acquisition of higher educational and professional certifications to distinguish themselves among their peers.

Aregbesola, who gave the admonition at a meeting with various cadres of Accountants in Abeokuta, said, issues on effectiveness and welfare, would engender efficiency and quality service delivery as the competition was presently intense in the accounting cadres.

Aregbesola noted that with over 600 qualified Accountants in the Civil Service, it was necessary to tap into various opportunities around them, to enable them to excel in the discharge of their duties at their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

He advised them to keep to the ethics of the accounting profession, saying “there is a need to maintain confidentiality, as the roles of Accountants entail financial…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper