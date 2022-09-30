World leaders, United Nations, Vladimir Putin: Do not eradicate man from Planet Earth





By Aare Afe Babalola

In my series of newspaper articles in February, March and April 2022, I have out of concern drawn the attention of the world to the most unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russia and its most unpalatable global consequences, an action which I described as a classic example of the popular saying that “when the strong does what he likes, the weak suffers what he must”.

Seven months after the commencement of the patently unnecessary and avoidable war on February 24, 2022 and its attendant massive loss of lives, limbs, ambulatory and non-ambulatory properties as well as means of livelihood, the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, is threatening to “use nuclear weapons if Ukraine continues its offensive operations”.

While the long-time Russian leader has previously toyed with the idea of grim prospect of using nuclear weapons (against Ukraine), experts have consistently said that Putin’s latest statements went further, raising fears around the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper