



By Efosa Taiwo

Ibrahim Musa Gusau on Friday in Benin city was elected as the new president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)

After polling 39 votes, he succeeds Kelvin Amaju Pinnick whose administration spanned eight years.

Here are, however, ten things to know about the new NFF president.

He is a sports administrator He is from Zamfara State, North West Nigeria He is 58 years old He is the current Zamfara FA Chairman He is the former president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN). He was a civil servant with the Zamfara Ministry of Finance He is a member of the CAF Organizing Committee for the African Nations Championship He is a qualified accountant He is a safety and security officer with CAF He has been the NFF Chairman of Chairmen for 8 years.

The post 10 things to know about new NFF president, Ibrahim Gusau appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper