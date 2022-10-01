Bukka Hut says Rasheed Jaiyeola is owner/founder





Mr. Rasheed Jaiyeola Jaiyeola is the Founder, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a majority shareholder (jointly with his family) of Bukka Hut, a proudly Nigerian brand he built from one outlet in August 2011 to 24 outlets today, the Board, Management and Staff of Bukka Hut have said in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

The statement added that the Bukka Hut business is run and operated solely by Rasheed Jaiyeola with the support of the senior management team.

The company released the statement in a bid to correct the wrong impression making the rounds on media platforms that Mr. Olaolu Martins, who passed through transition last Tuesday, was the founder and owner of Bukka Hut, a Lagos-based eatery.

Contrary to media reports, the late Olaolu was a minority shareholder and a valued supporter of the business who was not involved in the day-to-day operations of Bukka Hut.

The statement reads, “The Board, Management and Staff of Bukka Hut continue to mourn the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper